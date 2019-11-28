Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan takes a 12-hour ride to join Alia and Ranbir in Manali

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor headed to Manali for the shooting of Brahmastra. The schedule began earlier this week where they shoot the origin story of RK’s character Shiva along with some crucial action sequences. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined them yesterday.

Amitabh Bachchan received a warm welcome in Manali as he stayed at Blue Circuit House. He took to his blog and wrote, “thank you all those stop overs on the way here .. a ride of almost 12 hours by car on roads under repair and roads of great smoothness and finesse.. another new environ and another readjustment to room and its accouterments.”