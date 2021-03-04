Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt shares BTS pics with 'magical boys' Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday decided to treat her fans with special behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her upcoming fantasy-adventure, 'Brahmastra', featuring her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

The first picture shows Alia, Ranbir and the film's director Ayan Mukerji facing their back towards the camera as they stand in front of a huge idol of Hindu goddess Kali. The trio is seen holding scripts in their hands.

In the second picture, they are seen sitting on chairs as they smile for the camera. Alia is seen in a printed mini dress, while Ranbir and Ayan are also seen in casual outfits.

Sharing it, she wrote: "it’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything

P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning."