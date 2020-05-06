Boys Locker Room: Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and other celebs express shock and convern

Mumbai: Bollywood expressed shock and concern over the mindset of certain teenage boys in Delhi after the Boys Locker Room controversy exploded.

Leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group comprising some teenage school students from the Capital has stirred up a storm over rape culture in India. Many of these boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning "gang rapes".

"This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon," tweeted Richa Chadha.

Swara Bhasker expressed: "#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ''hang rapists''.. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!"