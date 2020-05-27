Boycott 'Paatal Lok' trends as netizens slam Anushka Sharma for 'anti-Hindu narrative'

After receiving raving reviews from audiences and critics, Amazon Prime series 'Paatal Lok' has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Bollywood actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma is facing fresh trouble over her debut web series 'Paatal Lok'. After BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar filed a complaint against the makers, #BoycottPaatalLok trended on Twitter.

On Wednesday, #BoycottPaatalLok made its way to the Twitter trends as users called the show 'anti- Hindu' and accused it of mocking Hindu beliefs. A user tweeted, " ‘Paatal Lok web series’ are just the highlights of how one can instantly mock Hindu religious beliefs and getaway. On the contrary, how Muslims of the country go through their daily grapple and still keep a healthy and welcoming mindset."

Another wrote, "Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok slammed for allegedly promoting Hinduphobia Making of such Hindu hating series should not be further entertained. #BoycottPaatalLok"

Several other users demanded an apology from Anushka Sharma and said that a few scenes promoted 'Hinduphobia'. A user tweeted, "In another incident in Paatal Lok, few sadhus have been shown consuming meat and how the Dalits are still considered to be despicable and slashed, how a Hindu leader is two-faced, and doesn’t promote equality through his cognitive actions. #BoycottPaatalLok"

