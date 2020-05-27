Boycott 'Paatal Lok' trends as netizens slam Anushka Sharma for 'anti-Hindu narrative'

After receiving raving reviews from audiences and critics, Amazon Prime series 'Paatal Lok' has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Bollywood actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma is facing fresh trouble over her debut web series 'Paatal Lok'. After BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar filed a complaint against the makers, #BoycottPaatalLok trended on Twitter.
On Wednesday, #BoycottPaatalLok made its way to the Twitter trends as users called the show 'anti- Hindu' and accused it of mocking Hindu beliefs. A user tweeted, " ‘Paatal Lok web series’ are just the highlights of how one can instantly mock Hindu religious beliefs and getaway. On the contrary, how Muslims of the country go through their daily grapple and still keep a healthy and welcoming mindset."
Another wrote, "Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok slammed for allegedly promoting Hinduphobia Making of such Hindu hating series should not be further entertained. #BoycottPaatalLok"
Several other users demanded an apology from Anushka Sharma and said that a few scenes promoted 'Hinduphobia'. A user tweeted, "In another incident in Paatal Lok, few sadhus have been shown consuming meat and how the Dalits are still considered to be despicable and slashed, how a Hindu leader is two-faced, and doesn’t promote equality through his cognitive actions. #BoycottPaatalLok"
Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar filed a complaint against Anushka Sharma for using his photo in the show without his permission.
The image in question was taken in March, 2018 and is a real image featuring not just Gurjar but also UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
It was clicked at the inauguration of a six-lane elevated highway project in Ghaziabad. Yogi Adityanath had even tweeted the images.
A morphed version of the image was used in 'Paatal Lok' in which the image of the fictional and dirty politician Balkrishna Bajpayee has superimposed on that of Adityanath. The faces of the remaining persons in the photo such as Gurjar were left unedited.
In his complaint against Anushka Sharma, Gurjar has sought that the web series shows Gurjar in a bad light and promotes communal disharmony. He has asked for the National Security Act to be invoked against Anushka Sharma and a ban on the show.
The MLA has said in his complaint that the show is trying to malign the image of the BJP and is also 'anti-India'.
Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok' is also facing legal trouble with the Gorkha community for allegedly hurting Nepali sentiments.
