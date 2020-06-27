'Boycott Chinese goods': Kangana Ranaut condemns the brutal attack on Indian Army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday took to Twitter to mourn the death of the 20 Indian Army personnel, who lost their lives in a clash with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15. Amidst the public clarion call across the country to boycott Chinese goods, Kangana joined the bandwagon as she condemned China's brutal attack and its move of trying to enter Ladakh.

In the video, 'Panga' actress Kangana urged people to stand up against China and boycott their products. The caption read: "#KanganaRanaut condemns the brutal Chinese attack on the Indian Army in Ladakh & calls the nation to not forget the sacrifice of our martyrs & treat this as an attack on nation. To honour the supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts & to teach China a lesson,it's time #अब_चीनी_बंद"

