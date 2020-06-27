'Boycott Chinese goods': Kangana Ranaut condemns the brutal attack on Indian Army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday took to Twitter to mourn the death of the 20 Indian Army personnel, who lost their lives in a clash with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15. Amidst the public clarion call across the country to boycott Chinese goods, Kangana joined the bandwagon as she condemned China's brutal attack and its move of trying to enter Ladakh.
In the video, 'Panga' actress Kangana urged people to stand up against China and boycott their products. The caption read: "#KanganaRanaut condemns the brutal Chinese attack on the Indian Army in Ladakh & calls the nation to not forget the sacrifice of our martyrs & treat this as an attack on nation. To honour the supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts & to teach China a lesson,it's time #अब_चीनी_बंद"
Check out the video here:
Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.
Indian intercepts reveal that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the clash.
According to recent reports, defying the agreed mutual consensus to disengage, Chinese People's Liberation Army troops has significantly ramped up its military presence in Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh.
The two sides on Wednesday held diplomatic talks under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs. In the meeting, both sides agreed to ensure expeditious implementation of the understanding on disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh as decided in a meeting of senior military commanders on June 6, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
