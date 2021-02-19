Boy or girl? Kareena Kapoor showered with THESE gifts as she awaits the birth of her second child

Meanwhile the paparazzi has been on a stakeout around Kareena’s new home to catch up on the developments around her child’s birth.

She was also visited by her mother Babita, sister Karisma, and Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who were spotted leaving the actor's new residence on Wednesday night.

Kareena, who was spotted at a shoot recently shared a spot stating that she's still "going strong" as she continued to work even during the last stages of her pregnancy.

Earlier, Randhir had informed a daily that Kareena’s due date was February 15. However, with the actress doing shoots and attending her dad's birthday which was on the same day, the delivery has crossed its due and could happen anytime now.

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October, 2012. The couple had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

The actress recently announced that she is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

Kareena, who was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year, will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.