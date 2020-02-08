Box-office collection: Mohit Suri's 'Malang' zooms past Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' on day 1

Mohit Suri's multistarrer "Malang" enjoyed a much bigger opening day at the domestic box-office than "Shikara", Vidhu Vinod Chopra's account of Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in 1990. While "Malang" raked in Rs 6.71 crore on day one, "Shikara" managed Rs 1.20 crore.

"#Malang is decent on Day 1... Should've grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited... Fri 6.71 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.