Box office collection Day 2: John Abraham starrer ‘Batla House’ to stay strong

Batla House starring John Abraham faced competition from Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal this weekend. This is the second year that have released film together on independence day, despirte controversial and tough competition the film will stay steady on box office through Day 2. ‘Batla House’ is based on the real-life Batla House encounter case that occurred in 2008.

The action thriller went on to mint Rs 14.59 crore on opening day as per reports. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday, “#BatlaHouse fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash… Gathered momentum post noon onwards… #IndependenceDay holiday gave its biz additional push… Will need to score from Fri-Sun… Thu ₹ 15.55 cr. India biz.”

Mission Mangal on the other hand went on to become Akshay’s biggest Independence release opener, the film collected Rs. 29.16 crore on Indian Box office on Day 1. The film second day collection added 17.28 crore to the total biz.

Analyst Girish Johar revealed to Indianexpress.com that he is “expecting Rs 13-15 crore collection for Batla House on the day of its release and the total collection for Independence Day weekend might be around Rs 35-40 crore.”

With a long weekend head the numbers could grow as there have been no competition from over seas. The John starrer is directed by Nikkhil Advani, also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Nora Fatehi among others.