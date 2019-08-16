Box Office Clash: 'Mission Mangal' mints Rs 29.16 Cr, 'Batla House' earns Rs 14.59 Cr

New Delhi: Seems like Independence Day proved to be a great day for two big Bollywood films: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and John Abraham-starrer 'Batla House'! Both the movies performed remarkably well on the first day of their release.

'Mission Mangal' managed to surpass the first-day collections of 'Batla House' by minting Rs. 29.16 crore at the domestic box office. The latter collected Rs. 14.59 crore at the ticket counters.