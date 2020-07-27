'Both Javed, Farhan Akhtar were hostile': Sona Mohapatra shares experience during 'Ambarsariya'; deletes tweet

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar, his daughter Zoya and son Farhan recently featured on a news channel to weigh in on the ongoing nepotism and insider vs outsider debate, which was rekindled after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After Kangana Ranaut's team and Vivek Agnihotri, singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed the interview.
A media report about the interview read: "Zoya Akhtar says she will not change her career or parents if people have a problem with her Bollywood genes."
Replying to the same, Sona wrote, "Your privilege need not be ur guilt but it need not make you so glib,condescending & smug.Of course u cannot ‘change’ ur parents.But what u can do is recognise the fortune,opportunities u were born into.Use ur privilege to bring fairness & balance?No. “Will not share MY cake."
When a user questioned if she has watched the whole interview or was judging only on the basis of the headline, Sona replied, "I don’t judge by headlines but by having experienced the workings of this self-serving lot year after year. You are free to lap up/watch a ‘glib family’ ‘chat’ & call it an ‘interview’. I see it for what it really is; a hedonistic exercise designed to hoodwink the public."
Sona Mohapatra further lashed out at the Akhtar family and shared her experience while working on the popular song 'Ambarsariya'. She wrote, "Not very subtle.( FYI, Ambarsariya; both Javed & Farhan Akhtar were hostile/hated it.Only song Excel didn’t bother to shoot a music video for,montage got cut after much.Long story there but of course it’s no surprise why I never got a ‘second chance’. Stood up to the masters."
For the unversed, Ambarsariya was from 2013 comedy drama 'Fukrey'. The film was co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under their banner - Excel Entertainment.
"Did anyone notice that despite being 1 of the last song’s released in the Fukrey promotions, yet becoming a big hit, a rare ‘solo female song’, featuring ‘new talent’ (worth encouraging?), Ambarsariya had ZERO nominations in any awards shows. #MusicMafia in bed with #FilmMafia," she added in another tweet.
However, Mohapatra later deleted the tweet that mentioned Javed Akhtar and Farhan.
"Deleted a previous tweet I had written in the conversation. Realised I’d rather keep names out of conversations & not fall into a trap of pettiness or fuel trolling. There is a systemic issue in the industry. Hoping open conversations & reflection on all sides help a change," read the singer's tweet.
