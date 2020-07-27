'Both Javed, Farhan Akhtar were hostile': Sona Mohapatra shares experience during 'Ambarsariya'; deletes tweet

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar, his daughter Zoya and son Farhan recently featured on a news channel to weigh in on the ongoing nepotism and insider vs outsider debate, which was rekindled after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After Kangana Ranaut's team and Vivek Agnihotri, singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed the interview.

A media report about the interview read: "Zoya Akhtar says she will not change her career or parents if people have a problem with her Bollywood genes."

Replying to the same, Sona wrote, "Your privilege need not be ur guilt but it need not make you so glib,condescending & smug.Of course u cannot ‘change’ ur parents.But what u can do is recognise the fortune,opportunities u were born into.Use ur privilege to bring fairness & balance?No. “Will not share MY cake."