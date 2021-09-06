'Both Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan passed it up': Anil Kapoor reveals he pursued director Shankar for 'Nayak'

'Nayak: The Real Hero' actor Anil Kapoor revealed that he wasn't the first choice for the film which went on to become a cult classic. Filmmaker Shankar had first approached Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for the film, the actor said.

Ahead of 'Nayak: The Real Hero's 20th anniversary, Anil Kapoor went down the memory lane and recalled how he 'pursued' director Shankar for the movie.

'Nayak: The Real Hero', which starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role is a Hindi remake of S. Shankar's 1999 Tamil-language film 'Mudhalvan'.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anil revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan had both said no for the Hindi remake. "I pursued Shankar (director) after Nayak was passed up by both," Kapoor said, and added that he's glad he did it.

The senior actor also said that while shooting for the movie, he knew it would be 'something special, something for the ages'. However, they had no clue that it would gain the kind of traction it did.

'Nayak: The Real Hero' revolves around the theme of politics and corruption. In the film, Shivaji Rao (played by Anil Kapoor) runs the state for a day after being challenged by the chief minister. It also starred Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever.

The film released on September 1, 2001.

While the film failed at the box office, it became a classic after getting broadcast on TV. The film is one of Anil Kapoor's most-loved movies.

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

He will also star in Ranbir Kapoor's intense drama 'Animal', which will release on Dussehra 2022. Anil will be seen playing Ranbir's father in the movie helmed by 'Kabir Singh' fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

