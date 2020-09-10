'Boss Sir not offering protection?': Rahul Pandita mocks Vivek Agnihotri over upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter soon after landing in Mumbai, and shared a video stating she now understands how Kashmiri Pandits felt after property is vandalised.

In the clip, Kangana is heard saying: "Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn't always remain the same."

"I think you have done me a huge favour because I always knew what the Kashmiri Pandits have gone through, today I felt it."

She then promised to make a film on Kashmir and Ayodhya.

"Today I promise to the country that I will not only make a film on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir, and awaken the citizens of the country, because I knew this would happen to us but if it has happened with me it means something. Uddhav Thackeray, it's good that this hatred and terrorism happened with me because it means something. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra," she said.