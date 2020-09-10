'Boss Sir not offering protection?': Rahul Pandita mocks Vivek Agnihotri over upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter soon after landing in Mumbai, and shared a video stating she now understands how Kashmiri Pandits felt after property is vandalised.
In the clip, Kangana is heard saying: "Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn't always remain the same."
"I think you have done me a huge favour because I always knew what the Kashmiri Pandits have gone through, today I felt it."
She then promised to make a film on Kashmir and Ayodhya.
"Today I promise to the country that I will not only make a film on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir, and awaken the citizens of the country, because I knew this would happen to us but if it has happened with me it means something. Uddhav Thackeray, it's good that this hatred and terrorism happened with me because it means something. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra," she said.
Reacting to her statements, Indian author Rahul Pandita, whose book ‘Our Moon Has Blood Clots’ inspired the 2020 film ‘Shikara’ that revolves around exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the valley, said “I am sorry, but from the demolition of a wall you cannot understand the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. You do not know how it is when all your hair turns white in three days; you do not know how it is when old people die in exile, crying about their inability to see home one last time.”
“For God’s sake, stop taking our name in vain. We refuse to be pawns in your battles of puny egos. Do not belittle our tragedy. Tomorrow your finger might get hurt somewhere. What will you say? I understand pain of Kashmiri Pandits? Pleaseeeee!” he added.
Pandita received a reply from filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is said to make a film on similar lines titled ‘The Kashmir Files’ starring Anupam Kher. He said, “If you knew the pain so well why did you fail to show it in a 2 hr long film where you had full control? You chose to stand up with the SECULAR advocates of ‘let’s forget and move on’.”
Slamming Agnihotri, Pandita said “What happened to your film? Boss Sir not offering protection in Valley? Kahan shoot karoge ab? Ramoji? Ya Tashkent? Aao tumhe mein dikhlata hoon Pulwama ki ik rangeen shaam, dekho, dekho, dekho, dekho, dekho.”
In a parallel development, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC.
A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.
Earlier, Ranaut took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city.
