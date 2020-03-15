Books, dogs and wine: Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone, Twinkle Khanna practice social distancing amid coronavirus

With the coronavirus scare intensifying across the globe, celebs have also accustomed themselves to social distancing with a view to avoid getting in contact with others amid this pandemic. While it can seem pretty daunting for outgoing individuals or extroverts to stay at home and away from social conventions, take cues from Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna and other B-town stars who’ve found their perfect escape.
Priyanka who has adopted another dog, a German shepherd named Gino, shared a picture of cuddling with her doggo and wrote, “Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better..”
Twinkle Khanna also shared a picture of her daughter Nitara and her reading books. She wrote, "There is nothing better than lying down next to each other, engrossed in our own book, but still together. The greed to capture this moment of joy, to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time, was overwhelming"
Meanwhile Sunny Leone shared a still sipping on some wine and captioned it as, “The song is so fitting! Bored out of my mind with staying home!! Blah Art and wine!”
Besides these Bollywood beauties, actor Amitabh Bachchan also cancelled his weekly Jalsa meet and urged fans to not gather outside his house.
Ministry of Family and Health Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVIDー19 cases across India is 107 (including foreign nationals as on 15th March at 12 PM).
