Bong babe Raima Sen, 41, goes topless on Instagram - see pics

When asked how much of a social media person she is, the third-generation Bengali actor told The Free Press Journal, "I am not that social media savvy. I do re-tweet a lot. I usually put my pictures on Instagram and also promote shows, but I’m not as active as I should be. I think this much is enough. I believe that it’s important to keep our personal lives to ourselves... I don’t put up too much of my personal stuff on my social media."

Sharing details on her professional commitments, she said, "We have been shooting a show – we wrapped up its shooting last month. Since it’s difficult to maintain the protocol, it is difficult to carry on with the shoots. Yes, work is less now but I hope things will improve soon. For now, I have a Bangla show. Another film is ready for release on Zee5. I have also been shooting some music videos and been doing commercials in Lucknow, so, I have not missed the shoots much!"

"Your fans and audiences are close to you because of the digital platforms... certain kind of visibility is necessary nowadays. So, in a way, it is necessary; but there are pros and cons," added Sen.

Helmed by Amit Kumar, “The Last Hour” also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Robin Tamang and Shaylee Krishen along with Sen.

Raima will next be seen in the upcoming film "Aliya Basu Gayab Hai". "Working on 'Aliya Basu Gayab Hai' was a very psychologically tiring job. It's not easy for an actor to play a character like Aliya where you go through psychological as well as physical stress, but the way this film has come out, I feel it was all worth it," said Raima.

"I had a great time working with my co-actors Vinay Pathak who is also an old friend, and Salim Diwan, a hard-working actor with great future ahead. My director and producer Preeti Singh was always clear with her thoughts, and that has helped us a lot in our performances," she added.