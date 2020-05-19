Boney Kapoor's house help tests positive for COVID-19 - what we know so far

On Tuesday, film producer Boney Kapoor's house help tested positive for COVID-19. The 23-year-old was feeling unwell since Saturday evening, Kapoor said in a statement.

Kapoor then sent him for COVID-19 testing and after his test came positive, the film producer informed the society authorities, who then told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC is now in the process of getting Kapoor's house help into a quarantine centre, reported TOI.

Meanwhile, Kapoor said that his daughters Janhvi and Khusi and other staff members haven't shown as symptoms of COVID-19.

"Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven't left our home since the lockdown started," Kapoor said in the statement.

"We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team," he said and added that he was sure that the house help would soon recover and be back with them at their home.

In April, Sussane Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali's house-help has tested positive for coronavirus. The jewellery designer's whole family was under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the number of novel coronavirus patients in India passed the significant one-lakh mark on Tuesday with total number of cases rising to 1.01 lakh, with a rise of 4,970 cases in past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data revealed. According to the Ministry, there are 58,302 active cases, 39,173 people have been cured and 3,163 have died so far.