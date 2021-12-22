e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Hockey: India beat Pakistan 4-3 to finish 3rd in Asian Champions Trophy
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 04:57 PM IST

Boney Kapoor shares photo with his 'first crush' on Instagram; daughter Khushi Kapoor reacts

Boney Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of his next movie with daughter Janhvi Kapoor titled 'Milli'.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor recently made his debut on Instagram. He often shares pictures with his friends and family.

In a recent Instagram post, he introduced his ‘first crush’ to his fans.

Fans were amazed to know that his 'first crush' was veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. The producer shared a photo where he seemed to be star-struck while posing with the actress.

Boney's youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor reacted to the post by liking it. Fans were quick to react too and wrote, “we thought actually it must be Sridevi ma'am, until we saw the pic.” Another user wrote, “Wah Ji Wah.”

Just two months ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary, Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture of himself and his wife taken in Alaska in 1998.

In the picture, the actor could be seen hand in hand with each other, smiling.

Advertisement

On the work front, Boney recently wrapped up the shooting of his next movie titled 'Milli' with daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ

Boney Kapoor shares adorable throwback photo with his 'heart' Sridevi Boney Kapoor shares adorable throwback photo with his 'heart' Sridevi
Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 04:58 PM IST
Advertisement