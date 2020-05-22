Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi and Khushi test negative for COVID-19 while 2 more members of house staff test positive

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor's house help had recently tested positive for COVID-19. Now, two more members of the Kapoor family's house staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a report by the Indian Express, after the first house help tested positive for COVID-19, all the other staff members and the Kapoor family had undergone the test. Although, all of them were asymptomatic, two of the staff members tested positive. Jhanvi, Boney and Khushi have tested negative for coronavirus. The report also states that the staff members are currently under a quarantine facility, while the family members are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, the Kapoor family had released an official statement after their house help tested positive. "Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us is showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan (the house help) would soon recover and be back at home with us," went Boney Kapoor's statement.

The domestic help Charan Sahu, aged 23, had been living with Kapoor and his family at their residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex. He had been unwell since Saturday evening, and Kapoor sent him for a test. Charan tested COVID-19 positive, following which he was kept in isolation. Subsequently, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government staff arrived at the Kapoor residence and took away Charan for quarantine.