Boney Kapoor confirms daughter Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood debut, says 'she will start shooting in April'

Film producer Boney Kapoor and late superstar Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon.

In an interview with India Today, Boney Kapoor said Khushi is very much interested in acting.

He also spoke about Khushi's debut. Without sharing much details, he revealed that his younger daughter will start shooting for her film in April.

While there is no official confirmation, it was earlier reported that Khushi will star in a film with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar's film.

Reportedly, the film is based on Archie Comics. Last year in November, Zoya took to social media to officially announce the project.

She wrote, "Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! "The Archies" A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me Coming soon to Netflix." Zoya’s company Tiger Baby Films will co-produce the film with Graphic India.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

The report further stated that Khushi is slated to play Veronica, whereas Agastya will be seen as Archie and Suhana as Betty in the film.

Khushi's older sister Jahnvi has already made a mark for herself in the industry with films like 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Dhadak' and 'Roohi'.

ALSO READ Khushi Kapoor shares heartwarming throwback picture on mom Sridevi's fourth death anniversary

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:53 PM IST