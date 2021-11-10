Boney Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at his love story with Sridevi

Boney Kapoor is one of the most renowned filmmakers in Bollywood, known to have created iconic movies like Woh Saat Din, Mr India, Judai, Company, Wanted etc. While his movies often make him grab the limelight, his personal life is more in the news. Boney was married to veteran actress Sridevi and their love story has been the talk of the town since the beginning as he was already married to Mona Shourie his first wife.

On the occasion of his birthday let's look at his contreversial love story with Sridevi

Boney Kapoor was smitten by Sridevi the very first moment he had seen her in the late 70s in a Tamil film. At the India Today Woman Summit 2013, Boney Kapoor had talked about his love story with Sridevi and had shared how he had gotten to know about Sri and how they had met. Starting with the first time he had seen Sridevi, Boney Kapoor had said:

"It happened the first time I saw her on screen, this was probably in the late 70s, when I saw one of her Tamil films. I said to myself that this is someone I would want to have in my film."

Boney Kapoor was determined to sign Sridevi for Shekhar Kapur’s movie, Mr India and even paid her more than what her mother had demanded. Sridevi’s mother was her manager and had demanded 10 lakh for the film, however, Boney Kapoor had offered 11 lakhs for the role

He had started making his move to impress Sridevi. To pamper Sridevi, Boney Kapoor had arranged best make-up room, costumes and ensured that she felt comfortable on sets and get whatever she wanted. He had always wanted Sridevi to realise that he would be there for her and gradually, she too had begun reciprocating his love. Boney Kapoor had stood like a rock with Sridevi and her family when her father had passed away and it brought them closer even more

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi had tied the knot on June 2, 1996, as she was pregnant before the wedding. Boney and Sridevi had an age difference of almost 8 years.

The couple had a simple temple wedding. According to reports, after his wedding with Sridevi, Boney Kapoor had taken his kids, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor for a picnic, which had upset the actress a lot. There was a verbal war between Sridevi and Mona Kapoor as the actress had banned Boney from meeting his first family. He was asked to cut off all his ties with Mona, and Anshula. This is a major reason that Arjun never shared a warm relationship with his stepmother.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor had two kids of their own, Janhvi and Khushi.

Sridevi had passed away on February 24, 2018, because of accidental drowning in a bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 01:34 PM IST