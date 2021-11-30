'Bonafide Blockbuster': Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh react to Ranveer Singh's '83' Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' was officially shared by the makers on Tuesday.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Ranveer as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and captures Team India's journey to a historic 1983 World Cup win.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani among others in lead roles and is slated for a release on December 24, 2021.

Ranveer also took to his official Instagram account to share the trailer with his fans and followers. "The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable! #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D," he wrote along with it.

The trailer has left one and all impressed, and many have taken to social media to heap praise on the team of '83'.

Moments after he shared the trailer, several Bollywood celebs and netizens reacted to it.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh commented, "What the wowwwwwwww!!!! This is beyond a sixer!! What can you not do @ranveersingh.. goosebumps.. this one will be a double blockbuster for sure."

Esha Deol wrote, "Outstanding. proud of u @ranveersingh."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan used the person raising both hands in celebration emojis for the actor. Designer Manish Malhotra and actress Amruta Khanvilkar were also quick to react to the trailer.

"Humungous congratulations to the entire cast and crew!!! This gave me goose bumps and is so emotional and arousing! BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER! Kabir !!! You’re the man and Ranveer you just became Kapil Dev with the ease of a veteran! Badhai ho," wrote producer Karan Johar on Twitter.

Actor R Madhavan took to social media to post the trailer and gave a shoutout to Ranveer and actor Jiiva, who plays the role of cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film. "THIS ONE IS A MASSS BLOCKBUSTER-My Bro @RanveerOfficial and @JiivaOfficial are bloody brilliant. Fantasticccc @Shibasishsarkar @kabirkhankk @vishinduri @deepikapadukone."

Here's how other celebs reacted:

Check out the reactions of netizens here:

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:31 PM IST