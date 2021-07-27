Bombay High Court denies relief to Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in pornographic films case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant urgent relief to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic videos through apps. Mumbai police had arrested Kundra (45) on July 19 which he has challenged in HC terming it as “illegal”.



Justice Ajey Gadkari said that he could not grant any relief without hearing the prosecution and asked the police to file its reply to Kundra’s petition by July 29.



Kundra’s counsel Aabad Ponda and advocate Subhash Jadhav argued that the police had failed to follow the procedure and ought to have first issued a notice under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) instead of arresting him directly. As per section 41A of the CrPC, the police may issue summons to the accused person and record his/her statement in cases where arrest is not warranted.



Public prosecutor Aruna Pai refuted the statement and said that the police had issued notice to Kundra.



Ponda countered saying that they were not given the notice in advance, it was given later just as a formality.



The HC then asked Pai to file a counter affidavit to the petition.