Bombay HC restraints KRK from posting anything 'defamatory' against Nikhil Dwivedi, former says 'will make one more video'

The Bombay High Court last week restrained actor-producer Kamaal R Khan from making and releasing any 'defamatory review' videos on YouTube pertaining to film producer Nikhil Dwivedi. The HC has ordered Khan to respond to Dwivedi's defamation suit in four weeks.

A bench of Justice Anil Menon has restrained KRK from making any 'defamatory or slanderous' statement against Dwivedi, the producer of Dabangg 3 producer.

Dwivedi through senior counsel Virendra Tulzapurkar reproduced the series of defamatory tweets and reviews that KRK has been posting against him on social media platform - Twitter. He even highlighted a tweet, wherein KRK had tagged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) Department, against him.

"The intention was clearly to sully my client's reputation, defame him and lower him in the eyes of the right-thinking members of society," Tulzapurkar argued before Justice on March 4, when the hearing took place.

