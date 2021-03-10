Bombay HC restraints KRK from posting anything 'defamatory' against Nikhil Dwivedi, former says 'will make one more video'

The Bombay High Court last week restrained actor-producer Kamaal R Khan from making and releasing any 'defamatory review' videos on YouTube pertaining to film producer Nikhil Dwivedi. The HC has ordered Khan to respond to Dwivedi's defamation suit in four weeks.
A bench of Justice Anil Menon has restrained KRK from making any 'defamatory or slanderous' statement against Dwivedi, the producer of Dabangg 3 producer.
Dwivedi through senior counsel Virendra Tulzapurkar reproduced the series of defamatory tweets and reviews that KRK has been posting against him on social media platform - Twitter. He even highlighted a tweet, wherein KRK had tagged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) Department, against him.
"The intention was clearly to sully my client's reputation, defame him and lower him in the eyes of the right-thinking members of society," Tulzapurkar argued before Justice on March 4, when the hearing took place.
The suit further pointed out that KRK first published his reviews against Dwivedi in September 2020 but he initially did not pay any heed to the controversial actor.
"My client initially ignored the tweets, however, this emboldened KRK and he persisted in publishing such a review in January 2021," the senior advocate submitted.
Notably, KRK did not turn up for the hearing, despite being served with the hearing notice, as claimed by Dwivedi.
Having considered the submissions, Justice Menon said, "The second review clearly makes out a prima facie case against KRK. In the circumstances, I have no hesitation in granting ad-interim relief against him."
As per the injunction order, KRK is restrained from publishing or distributing and or disseminating anything though directly and indirectly defaming Dwivedi.
Replying to a news report about the Bombay HC's order, KRK tweeted on Wednesday, "First thing, I know nothing about any such case. I haven’t received any notice from court till date. 2nd I will make one more video about him soon because he needs more treatment."
Last week, the 'Bigg Boss' fame had tweeted: "Please note @TwitterSupport @Twitter this guy #NikhilDwivedi is sending you fake mails. There is no case against me in any court of Law! Thanks!"
