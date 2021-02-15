Bombay HC refuses to quash Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka

Observing that there is some "prima facie" material against her, the Bombay High Court on Monday refused to quash the FIR registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh. She is booked for fudging a prescription and administering banned psychotropic drugs to the late actor.
A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik, however, quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh, another sister of the actor.
"There is some prima facie material on record. Thus, the FIR against Priyanka stands. However, the one against Meetu deserves to be quashed," the bench said while pronouncing their judgment.
The bench has ordered the prosecution to proceed against Priyanka and the Delhi-based Dr Tarun Kumar, in the case.
The detailed copy of the judgment is yet to be made available.
Notably, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against the Singh sisters on a complaint filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of the late actor.
In her complaint, Rhea had claimed that Priyanka along with Dr Kumar had forged a prescription and even administered banned psychotropic drugs to Sushant. She claimed that consumption of these banned medicines might be one of the reason for the actor's death.
The Singh sisters in their defence, through senior counsel Vikas Singh, had argued that they were being falsely implicated in the case. They argued that the prescription was a genuine one, issued after tele-consultation. They also accused the city police of vendetta.
The Mumbai Police had argued that it had no vendetta against the two sisters and had probed the case only after receiving a formal complaint from actress Rhea.
Meanwhile, reacting to the verdict, advocate Satish Maneshinde for Rhea said, "We are satisfied with the verdict. It appears ultimately my client's cry for justice and truth has prevailed. Satya Meva Jayate."