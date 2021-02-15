Bombay HC refuses to quash Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka

Observing that there is some "prima facie" material against her, the Bombay High Court on Monday refused to quash the FIR registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh. She is booked for fudging a prescription and administering banned psychotropic drugs to the late actor.



A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik, however, quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh, another sister of the actor.

"There is some prima facie material on record. Thus, the FIR against Priyanka stands. However, the one against Meetu deserves to be quashed," the bench said while pronouncing their judgment.

