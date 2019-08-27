Boman Irani joins Ranveer Singh's '83' clan as Farokh Engineer

London: Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh has praised Boman Irani, whom he called one of the finest actors and a colossal talent.

Ranveer on Tuesday shared on Instagram a string of photographs of himself along with Boman and director Kabir Khan from the Lord's Cricket Ground here.

"All-star arrival! One of the most remarkable people I have ever met, one of the finest actors I know, someone I admire immensely. He's one in a million! A special gem of a person and a universally loved, colossal talent.