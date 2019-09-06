Bollywood

Updated on

Boman Irani is being followed by a gorgeous ‘stalker’, and he isn’t complaining!

By BollywoodHungama

We aren’t really endorsing any form of stalking, but the kind of stalking Boman Irani is facing is lovely indeed. It is something else that he is swept off his feet by the stalker already…haha! The actor is presently in London. As we can see, he’s chilling with wife Zenobia Irani and doesn’t mind the stalking either.

Boman Irani is being followed by a gorgeous ‘stalker’, and he isn’t complaining!

He shared a couple of happy pictures clicked in Norway’s Oslo. “The stalker is in top form. Followed me all the way to Oslo’s Vigeland Sculpture Park? I did oblige with some pictures,” he wrote. Hope the ‘stalker’ hasn’t read his post yet…

Boman Irani is also a part of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83, and will be essaying the role of cricketer Farokh Engineer. He recently shot at the historic Lord’s for his role and also thanked director Kabir Khan for bringing him to be a part of the film.

The actor has his plate full at present. Apart from ‘83, he is also a part of Dharma Production’s Drive and Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China, apart from a couple of films down South. The forthcoming comedy Housefull 4 will also see him reprising his role of Batuk Patel.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in