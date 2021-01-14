Bollywood's favourite fashion designer Manish Malhotra launches virtual store

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday launched a virtual store, which will allow the customers to take an immersive walkthrough of the label's Delhi flagship store.

Billed as "India's first-ever virtual store from an Indian design house", the online outlet offers an innovative and extensive assortment where buyers can go through the aisles, zoom in on the products, and get the details of the item, all from the comfort of their home.

Malhotra, who has dressed almost all the big stars in Bollywood, said the unveiling of the virtual store was "long overdue" but the decision intensified due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"While our customers have been able to shop via our e-commerce site, we wanted to offer a seamless experience to our brand, even though they can't make our stores in the lockdown.