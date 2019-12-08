Bollywood trends: Suits Redefined

Akshra reveals the trouser suit being the big trend right at the moment, with celebs from Victoria Beckham and Michelle Obama to Emma Willis seen donning it. “Blake Lively’s choice to go for contrasting colours and big patterns was a unique approach in itself. Also Meghan Markle’s tailored black trouser suit was effortlessly glamorous.”

Suit up!

If you want to be seen in smart suits stylishly, just follow these tips. For a casual take, Akshra suggests styling the suit with a tee and sneakers making it structured yet breathable. “A cropped pair of trousers makes way for a more playful shoe opportunity. For a suiting look outside the office, try a cropped top instead of a blouse. For a fall & winter ensemble, it can also be layered over a turtleneck. From day to night and work to weekend brunch, a matching blazer-and-trouser outfit always looks sharp.”