Bollywood or Hollywood? Here’s what Priyanka Chopra picked during ‘This or That’ challenge - watch video

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is currently juggling her life between the US and India after signing multiple projects in Hollywood and getting married to pop singer Nick Jonas in 2018.

Priyanka was last seen in the Bollywood film ‘The Sky Is Pink’ by Shonali Bose in 2019, and Netflix’s ‘The White Tiger’ earlier this year.

While PC’s fans are aware that the actress would never pick or choose sides, here’s what happened when she was asked to decide between Hollywood and Bollywood.

The former Miss World participated in ‘This or That’ challenge on Instagram where she chose 'metal straw' over 'paper straw', 'iced coffee' over 'hot coffee', 'AM shower' over 'PM shower' and more.

However, when asked to pick between 'Bollywood' and 'Hollywood', Priyanka replied, "I quit".

She captioned the post as, "Some questions are just better left unanswered (winking face emoji).”

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry.

The Desi girl will next feature alongside Richard Madden popularly for his stint in 'Game of Thrones' and Bodyguard, in 'Citadel', which has the backing of 'Avengers: Endgame' Russo brothers.

'Citadel' is described as an 'action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre'.

Besides that, she will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse. She is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also has a role in 'The Matrix 4'.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:32 PM IST