Bollywood newcomers and star kids to watch out for in 2020

Katrina Kaif’s little sister Isabelle was to make her debut this year with Stanely D’ Costa’s dance film Time to Dance this year. The film featured Sooraj Pancholi with Isabelle and Salman Khan-Katrina were supposed to do a promotional song for it. Remo D’ Souza has produced this film. Even after completing the shoot in India and London, the film could not release this year as according to reports some portions of the film will be shot again as per Salman’s suggestion. Now Isabelle has started work on her next film Kwatha opposite Ayush Sharma, which is expected to release next year.

Manushi Chillar