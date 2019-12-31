Bollywood newcomers and star kids to watch out for in 2020

2020 will see many star kids and fresh faces making their debuts on screen. In fact the first week of January 2020, will see Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma and Ravi Kisen’s daughter Riva Kisen in Sab Kushal Mangal Hai. Apart from this, there are quite a few actresses, who are set to make their entry into world of cinema, take a look
Alaia Furniturewalla
Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia has created a lot of buzz on social media with her pictures in the past. The 22 year old is all set to be launched by Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman. She is playing Saif’s daughter in the film and the film is set to release on January 31.
Shanaya Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya, who grew up in film family is the next fresh face from Kapoor family to enter in the industry. The 20 year old worked as an assistant director on her sister Janhavi Kapoor’s film Kargil Girl. It is said that like Janhavi and her best friend Ananya Pandey, Shanaya will also be launched by Karan Johar, under his banner. However official announcement of the film is yet to be made.
Isabelle Kaif
Katrina Kaif’s little sister Isabelle was to make her debut this year with Stanely D’ Costa’s dance film Time to Dance this year. The film featured Sooraj Pancholi with Isabelle and Salman Khan-Katrina were supposed to do a promotional song for it. Remo D’ Souza has produced this film. Even after completing the shoot in India and London, the film could not release this year as according to reports some portions of the film will be shot again as per Salman’s suggestion. Now Isabelle has started work on her next film Kwatha opposite Ayush Sharma, which is expected to release next year.
Manushi Chillar
Ms. World Manushi Chillar won the beauty pageant in 2017. Since after winning the title 22 year old Manushi has been in news to make her debut in Bollywood and was seen meeting some filmmakers as well. The beauty queen will now see in to films with Yashraj’s Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar is playing the title role while Manushi is going to play his love interest Sanyogita in the film, which is set to release in Diwali next year.
Sharvari Wagh
Sharvari is yet another new face, which will be launched by Yashraj Films in Bunty Aur Bubbly 2. She has been starred in the film with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Prior to that, she will first make her acting debut in Kabir Khan’s web series The Forgotten Army with Sunny Kaushal in January. The newbie actress is also been linked to her co-star Sunny, Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother.
Ahan Shetty
After, Athiya Shetty’s debut in Hero, her brother and Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan is also set to make his acting debut in RX100’s Hindi remake. The remake is directed by Milan Luthria and is tentatively titled Tadap. It will star Tara Sutaria with him. The film went on floor last year and Sajid Nadiadwala who launched Athiya is backing this film as well.
Lakshya
Karan Johar, known to provide launch pad to many star kids, is going to present a new face, Lakshya, in his romantic –comedy Dostana 2. The film will feature Kartik Aaryan and Janhavi Kapoor in the lead and is directed by Collin D’Cunha.Lakshya is said not be belong to film industry and the makers have made sure that they don’t reveal much about his background at the moment.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)