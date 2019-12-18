Bollywood mourns the demise of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of veteran film and theatre actor Dr Shriram Lagoo, who passed away on Tuesday evening. He has acted in several Hindi films part from being a popular icon of Marathi stage and cinema.

Remembering Dr Lagoo, Rishi Kapoor tweeted: "R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab."