Bollywood mourns the death of veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday, from age related health issues. He was 93. Basu died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, director Anurag Kashyap and other celebrities mourned the demise of the filmmaker.

Shabana Azmi tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP"