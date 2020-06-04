Bollywood mourns the death of veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday, from age related health issues. He was 93. Basu died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, director Anurag Kashyap and other celebrities mourned the demise of the filmmaker.
Shabana Azmi tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP"
"T 3552 - Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss... .. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Bannerjee also offered condolences as she mourned the demise. She tweeted, "Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity."
"Perhaps nobody could depict the aspirations & anxieties of the middle class as the very respected & reknowned Basu Chatterjee. His scripts were so relatable & his characters so close to the common man. The Maestro is gone today. RIP Basu Da. Your place in our hearts is permanent," wrote Raj Babbar.
"He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He wasn't keeping well for quite some time due to old age and died at his residence. It's a great loss to the film industry," Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), told PTI.
Pandit said the filmmaker's last rites will be performed at Santacruz crematorium.
Shoojit Sarcar and Anurag Kashyap also took to the micro-blogging site to react to the news.
Basu Chatterjee was known for films like 'Chhoti Si Baat" and "Rajnigandha". Some of his best known works are "Us Paar", "Chitchor", "Piya Ka Ghar", "Khatta Meetha" and "Baton Baton Mein".
