Bollywood-moms Raveena, Sameera, Sunny talk childcare amid coronavirus lockdown

When it comes to protection of kids, parents can go to any extent. They are the real superheroes, of course without the capes! And now when the entire nation has gone into lockdown to fight the coronavirus, the parents are doing their best to protect their children. Our Bollywood celebrities are also making sure that they fulfill all of their parenting duties and responsibilities.

Sharing how she is taking care of her teenager daughter Rasha and son Ranbir, actress Raveena Tandon told IANS: "I never believe in over sanitization...but always make sure to keep my house clean and hygienic. Washing hands is must with the kids. Now, we have totally self-quarantined ourselves. Since schools are shut , we are spending time with each other at home. To keep them entertained, we play monopoly and other board games. We also pass time by watching movies together. It's a great time to develop close bond with your family members and I am doing the same."