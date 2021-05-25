Bollywood fights Covid: Producer Anand Pandit joins hands with Big B and Ajay Devgn to set up Covid centres

On May 18, a 25-bed Covid care centrebegan operations in Juhu, Mumbai. According to producer, distributor and philanthropist Anand Pandit, it was a call from his Sarkaar 3 and Chehre actor Amitabh Bachchan that prompted him to approach Ritambhara Vishva Vidyapeeth with a request to convert some of the halls in the educational institution into a Covid facility. “It doesn’t have any ICU beds as the need for them is diminishing as cases decrease, but they are all oxygen beds, fitted with both pipelines and concentrators,” Pandit informs Free Press Journal from New York.

In his blog post, Bachchan had referred to this centre as also a 400-bed facility at the Rakab Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi that he has helped set up. The actor also imported 20 ventilators from abroad, 10 of which have already arrived in Mumbai. The balance are coming in by May 25 and will be distributed to hospitals and care centres in the city that he has identified. He has also ordered for 200 oxygen concentrators and helped set up a diagnostic centre at a Covid facility at the capital’s Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. “He has told me that whenever I do something related to Covid relief, to let him know,” shares Pandit.