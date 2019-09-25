Bollywood celebs wish Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Congratulatory messages continued to pour in for megastar Amitabh Bachchan after the announcement of his name as the recipient for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Vivek Oberoi who had shared screen space with Amitabh in 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..' congratulated the 'iconic' Big B for winning the award.

He congratulated Amitabh on Twitter alongside a picture of him with the actor.

"Big congratulations to the iconic Big B for winning the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward!! It's such a huge honour to be your fan @SrBachchan sir Hats off to your contribution to Indian Cinema. Thank you for always inspiring us all! More power to you sir!" he tweeted.