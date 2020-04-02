Bollywood celebs to feature on virtual red carpet of 'The Lion King' on Disney+ Hotstar India launch

With people across the country practising social distancing by staying at home, Disney+Hotstar is organising a virtual red carpet event for "The Lion King" on their app with celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and others participating.

The premiere on Thursday evening will be an interactive watch party where users will be able to watch the premiere of "The Lion King" in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu along with their favorite celebrities.

Other than Hrithik and Katrina, the celebrities who are a part of the virtual watch party are Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Duggabatti, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet and Dulquer Salman.