Bollywood celebs salute brave soldiers on occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'

Mumbai: A slew of Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma on Thursday paid tributes to Indian soldiers and martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the success of Operation Vijay. On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts that Pakistani intruders has briefly wrested. The celebrities took to social media to express their pride.

"I'm not much into books, but today as we pay tribute to our brave martyrs on 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I've picked up 'India's Most Fearless 2' by @ShivAroor @rahulsinghx. May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day," wrote Akshay Kumar.