Bollywood celebs salute brave soldiers on occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'

Mumbai: A slew of Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma on Thursday paid tributes to Indian soldiers and martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the success of Operation Vijay. On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts that Pakistani intruders has briefly wrested. The celebrities took to social media to express their pride.
"I'm not much into books, but today as we pay tribute to our brave martyrs on 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I've picked up 'India's Most Fearless 2' by @ShivAroor @rahulsinghx. May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day," wrote Akshay Kumar.
"I salute our brave jawaans who fought valiantly in the Kargil war for our country's sovereignty! Your sacrifice will always be remembered. Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Divas," wrote Sanjay Dutt.
Anushka Sharma remembered the brave soldiers who lost their lives. "A salute, homage, respect and gratitude to all the heroes in our armed forces who lost their lives in line of service for their country. Kargil Vijay Divas," she wrote.
"Remembering the courage and sacrifice of the real heroes who laid down their lives fighting for the nation. Salute. Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Divas," wrote Vicky Kaushal.
Madhur Bhandarkar wrote: "This day we celebrate the valour and supreme sacrifice of Indian Army as we celebrate Kargil Vijay Divas. Forever in debt to the brave heart Martyrs of Kargil war."
"Remembering the triumph of bravehearts who fought for the nation. Jai Hind!" Sunny Deol.
Farhan Akhtar wrote: "Remembering all the bravehearts and martyrs with love, reverence and gratitude on this Kargil Vijay Diwas. Jai Hind."
Arjun Kapoor wrote: "No words will be enough to thank the martyrs, their valour and sacrifices that they've made for us! Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Divas."
"Respect and immense gratitude, for sacrificing your lives to make sure we have one, and are safe. Thank you. Jai Hind," Athiya Shetty.
Vivek Anand Oberoi wrote: "Big salute to each and every martyr who fought fearlessly and sacrificed their life for us, our safety and our nation. Hats off to their indomitable courage and to the sacrifices of their families. We will always remain indebted."
"Remembering this Day, '26th July 1999' -The Victory Day of Kargil War. The Brave Sons of India Sacrificed their life for the Honour, Integrity and for the people of the 'GREAT INDIA'. Your Sacrifices will never be forgotten. Jai Hind," Isha Kopikar wrote.
Urvashi Rautela wrote: "Saluting our soldiers, the real heroes. Inka balidaan hum kabhi nahi bhoolenge! Jai Hind."
Anees Bazmee wrote: "Saluting our soldiers, the real heroes. Inka balidaan hum kabhi nahi bhoolenge! Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Divas."
Aftab Shivdasani wrote: "Remembering all the martyrs who gave their lives to protect our nation. The real heroes. Let their sacrifice never go in vain. Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Divas."
