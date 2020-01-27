Bollywood celebs mourn loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Bollywood actors took to social media to express their shock and mourn the demise of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The 41-year-old basketball legend, popularly known as Black Mamba, and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

Superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Speechless... The world has lost a Legendary Athlete R.I.P The 'Black Mamba' of Basketball, Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna who tragically lost their lives in a Helicopter crash on their way to coach his Daughters team in California yesterday... My Heart goes out to their Family. What you have done for so many kids including my niece whom you inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood, may you both comfort each other in Heaven...Love & Prayers"