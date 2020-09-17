Bollywood celebrities wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

'Nayak' actor Anil Kapoor also took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself with the Prime Minister where the two are seen holding hands.

"Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people," tweeted Kapoor.

"Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji. #HappyBirthdayPMModi," his tweet further read.