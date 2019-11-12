Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and other Bollywood celebrities wish fans on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

As the world celebrates the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday, B-towners extended heartiest wishes to their fans and followers on the occasion.

Taking to social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a few pictures of the first Sikh Guru, including a snap of Amritsar's Golden Temple."Greetings on this auspicious day of the 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he wrote alongside the pictures of Guru Nanak Dev and the Golden Temple of Amritsar.