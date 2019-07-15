Bollywood celebrities react to England's victory in Cricket World Cup 2019

New Delhi: England created history after lifting their first ever trophy in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Team England defeated New Zealand in a match that had to be settled with the help of a super over. Cricketers Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes helped England to tie the 241-run total, that was set by New Zealand.

The winner could not be decided as both the normal 50 overs and super-over action ended up in a tie. In the super over, England scored 15 runs and they were able to restrict New Zealand to 15 runs. They won the match as they had scored more boundaries in the match.

As soon as England won after a thrilling match, fans from all over the world took to social media to congratulate the team members for their efforts. Several Bollywood celebrities too shared their thoughts after England's historic win against the Kiwis.

Some celebrities hailed England for their excellent gameplay. However, a few of them were unhappy with the way England won the match depending on the maximum number of boundaries in the match.

Varun Dhawan, who is a cricket buff, wrote, "What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got."