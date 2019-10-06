Bollywood and dance duels

Hrithik Roshan: Remember what I taught you?

Tiger Shroff: Jo seekha hai aapse seekha hai. (Everything I have learnt, I have learnt from you)

Hrithik: Kabhi mera student hua karta tha. Ab shayad usse lagta hai ki apne teacher se aage nikal gaya hai. (He was my student once. Now he thinks he has become better at the game than his teacher.)

This terse exchange of dialogues that I have handpicked from Yash Raj Films’ Hrithik-Tiger venture, War, could well be from the thoughts running around in the two actors’ heads when they were shooting a dance-off to the rumbustious number Jai Jai Shiv Shankar.

While Tiger’s oft-professed admiration for Hrithik means that there is a certain bonhomie between the two in real life, there is also no doubt that both the stars — arguably the best dancers today — have toiled hard and performed their most cartilage-defying steps in the song…for one thing neither actor wants for sure is to come off as second best.

A dance-off between two established actors/actresses has always been a major attraction for the audience. Who doesn’t like to judge a good competition? As a savvy filmmaker had put it after pitting two veteran actors against each other: ‘Jab do sher ladte hai, tabhi to log dekhne aate hai.’