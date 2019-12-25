From Jacqueline Fernandez to Janhvi Kapoor: How B-town welcomed Santa

New Delhi: With clocks ticking towards the festival of wishes, gifts and blessings, Bollywood on Tuesday was all jazzed up to welcome Christmas.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was the first person to share her Christmas ready look in a dreamy post full of sunshine.

"I'm dreaming of a white Christmas," the actor captioned the post. Actor Janhvi Kapoor also took her Instagram to share her picture donning the red Santa Claus Cap.

"It's almost Christmas and I've got more than one reason to be this happy!! p.s this was truly candid," the actor captioned her picture where she was seen wearing a beautiful smile.