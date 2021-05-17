Bole Chudiyan: Kabir Duhan Singh shares his experience of working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

South superstar Kabir Duhan Singh, who will play the parallel lead in Bole Chudiyan, opened up about his experience working with co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannah Bhatia. He also talked about his role and how he prepared for it.

Kabir, who was born and brought up in Haryana, has managed to make a mark for himself in the South film industry. Talking about his journey so far and the challenges he had to face, he told the Free Press Journal, "As I had no Godfather in the industry, yes, I did face a lot of difficulties to reach where I am today. It is always tough to keep yourself on the mark… patience, perseverance, and dedication are the key, I would say."

Talking about his role in Bole Chudiyan, the actor said, "I am playing the guy-next-door in the film. It’s a parallel lead role, an anti-hero of sorts. For the very first time, my audience will see me essaying a different character altogether... a role in which I am doing romance, comedy and action as well, a package I am so looking forward to."

The actor said that he had a ball of a time while shooting for the film. He also stated that he had to work on his body and reduce weight to look right for the part.