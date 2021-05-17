Bole Chudiyan: Kabir Duhan Singh shares his experience of working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

South superstar Kabir Duhan Singh, who will play the parallel lead in Bole Chudiyan, opened up about his experience working with co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannah Bhatia. He also talked about his role and how he prepared for it.
Kabir, who was born and brought up in Haryana, has managed to make a mark for himself in the South film industry. Talking about his journey so far and the challenges he had to face, he told the Free Press Journal, "As I had no Godfather in the industry, yes, I did face a lot of difficulties to reach where I am today. It is always tough to keep yourself on the mark… patience, perseverance, and dedication are the key, I would say."
Talking about his role in Bole Chudiyan, the actor said, "I am playing the guy-next-door in the film. It’s a parallel lead role, an anti-hero of sorts. For the very first time, my audience will see me essaying a different character altogether... a role in which I am doing romance, comedy and action as well, a package I am so looking forward to."
The actor said that he had a ball of a time while shooting for the film. He also stated that he had to work on his body and reduce weight to look right for the part.
Recalling the best time he had while shooting for Bole Chudiyan, Kabir said, "For all the days we stayed together during the shoot at a heritage resort in Mandawa, we would all go for morning Yoga and workout sessions together. Post-workout, we would all sit in a circle, chat with each other while having our chai-nasta. That felt like the olden-era picnic days and now they’ve become memories that would stay with me for the rest of my life."
When asked how was the experience working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kabir said that working with such a 'fine actor' is always thrilling. "Nawaz Bhai is an acting school in himself and he was always on my wish list of actors to work with. This film is more like a dream-come-true," he said.
"Nawaz Bhai is a disciplined man who always prepares for the shot before the camera rolls. I learnt a lot from him. He is truly an inspiration for actors like us, who come from outside and struggle on our own, having no Godfathers or benefactors within the industry," Kabir added.
Talking about Tamannah, he said, "She's like family to me as I’ve worked with her previously as well."
"Overall, it was a beautiful experience working on the film that had a fabulous team, a chilled-out director and of course it was a pleasure working with actors like Aditya Srivastava and Rajpal Yadav," he further said.
The actor has played negative roles earlier in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. Despite portraying the baddie several times on the big screen, Kabir isn't afraid of getting typecast.
"No role is negative or positive as mercury is poison and medicine both! (Smiles) And no, I’m not scared of being typecast. With Bole Chudiyan, people will see me in a different light and there’s also another film down South where I’ve played the role of a cop. Offers for different roles keep coming and all I have is gratitude," he said.
Kabir recently made his OTT debut with the mythological web show Ramyug. Directed by Kunal Kohli, the series started streaming on MX Player from May 6. Asked how excited he was for the show, Kabir said, "I was quite excited as Kunal Kohli narrated to me the version of Ramayan that he had particularly studied and understood and that he wanted to showcase on screen."
"Raavan was the most educated man of the Treta Yug and I was really excited to play him on screen," he stated.
During the interview, Kabir also said that he is inspired by Australian actor Heath Ledger and late Bollywood actor Amrish Puri. Revealing his dream role and the actors and directors he would like to work with in the future, Kabir said, "I would have loved to play what Keanu Reeves played in John Wick. I had always wanted to work with the late Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Also, I’m really keen on working with directors like Sriram Raghavan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali and Ajay Lohan."
