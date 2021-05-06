'Bojh on Mother Earth': Rangoli Chandel hits back at Karan Patel for mocking Kangana Ranaut

Hours after actor Karan Patel smoked Kangana Ranaut for one of her old tweets, her sister Rangoli Chandel hit back at the actor and called him 'bojh on Mother Earth.'
For the unversed, Karan had shared a screengrab of Ranaut's old tweet on oxygen crisis in the country amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 and wrote, "This woman is the most hilarious stand up comedian this country ever produced."
The tweet by Kangana read, "Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees."
Responding to Karan, Rangoli took to her Instagram Stories, and wrote, "And u r the most Nalla Person this country has ever produced, who has not done anything for environment... who is just a bojh (burden) on Mother Earth have some gratitude & feel better !! @karan9198."
Meanwhile, Twitter on Tuesday 'permanently suspended' Kangana's account after she reacted to the results of the West Bengal assembly elections.
Rangoli’s account was also suspended from the platform last year.
Reacting to the ban, Kangana issued a statement: “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do."
"Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering," she added.
