'Bojh on Mother Earth': Rangoli Chandel hits back at Karan Patel for mocking Kangana Ranaut

Hours after actor Karan Patel smoked Kangana Ranaut for one of her old tweets, her sister Rangoli Chandel hit back at the actor and called him 'bojh on Mother Earth.'

For the unversed, Karan had shared a screengrab of Ranaut's old tweet on oxygen crisis in the country amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 and wrote, "This woman is the most hilarious stand up comedian this country ever produced."

The tweet by Kangana read, "Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees."

Responding to Karan, Rangoli took to her Instagram Stories, and wrote, "And u r the most Nalla Person this country has ever produced, who has not done anything for environment... who is just a bojh (burden) on Mother Earth have some gratitude & feel better !! @karan9198."