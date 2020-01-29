Bobby Deol’s stance on nepotism: ‘People not getting work talk about it’

The nepotism debate has reached a new peak where stars and star kids are taking a stance on what it means to them. Despite the fact that no matter who you are, it’s your work that speaks, actor Bobby Deol has termed nepotism ‘an excuse for those who are jobless’.

Bobby, in an interview with Times Now, spoke at length about his views on nepotism. He said, "I think it's just a new word that has become very popular. Everybody is a complainer; everybody likes to complain when they don't get work. So, you find reasons for not getting work."

“The people who are not getting work are in majority, so people talk about nepotism. I didn't have work for so many years but I never cried about it, he added.”

Bobby, who is the younger son of veteran actor Dharmendra, can be attributed as a product of nepotism. He started off as a child actor in Dharam Veer (1977), where he essayed the younger version of his father, who was the lead.