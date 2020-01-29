Bobby Deol’s stance on nepotism: ‘People not getting work talk about it’

The nepotism debate has reached a new peak where stars and star kids are taking a stance on what it means to them. Despite the fact that no matter who you are, it’s your work that speaks, actor Bobby Deol has termed nepotism ‘an excuse for those who are jobless’.
Bobby, in an interview with Times Now, spoke at length about his views on nepotism. He said, "I think it's just a new word that has become very popular. Everybody is a complainer; everybody likes to complain when they don't get work. So, you find reasons for not getting work."
“The people who are not getting work are in majority, so people talk about nepotism. I didn't have work for so many years but I never cried about it, he added.”
Bobby, who is the younger son of veteran actor Dharmendra, can be attributed as a product of nepotism. He started off as a child actor in Dharam Veer (1977), where he essayed the younger version of his father, who was the lead.
Deol kicked off his career in the 90s and did deliver good performances onscreen with films like Badal, Soldier, Barsaat that took him to fame. However, his career graph saw a steep slope post 2000s after which he did the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise with his father and brother Sunny Deol.
His resumed onscreen with a chiselled makeover and starred in Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, which also didn’t impress the audience. Now that the actor has a grown up son, it seems like he’s knitting a defence even before the grand launch.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)