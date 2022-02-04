Bobby Deol unveils his first look from upcoming film 'Love Hostel'

Bobby Deol who never failed to proved his versatility right from his films to rulings the OTT space with his performance, has shared the first look from his upcoming film 'Love Hostel'.

Ever since the heartthrob shared the announcement news for 'Love Hostel' alongside Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra, their fans have been eagerly awaiting for its first look to come out and now the wait is over.

The actor shared the first look on his social media and Netizens are going crazy over Bobby's salt and pepper look. It came as a surprise for fans to see him for the first time in the salt pepper look which was never seen before.

Wearing a black Pathani kurta and a knife hanging from the side is surely giving us all the feels because there can never be anyone better than Bobby to ace the salt-pepper look.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the film trailer, as the film releases on February 25th on Zee5. Stay tuned Bobby-ians, this one will surely be the icing on the cake for the actor.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:59 PM IST