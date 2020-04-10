Bobby Deol reveales he was 'paranoid' when son Aryaman was stuck in NY amid coronavirus pandemic

'Housefull 4' actor Bobby Deol is grateful to have his son Aryaman beside him amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The actor's older son Aryaman, who was studying in New York, returned to India in the first week of March. Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya had also visited their son in the United States before the coronavirus outbreak there.

After WHO declared COVID-19 a world health emergency, Aryaman's university called for a complete shutdown. Bobby's son returned to India on March 8, a week before the government's travel ban. The actor spoke to an entertainment portal about how paranoid he was when Aryaman was still in New York. He said, “It had already created havoc in China, Iran and Italy. When I was in New York, I remember discussing with the locales there about coronavirus but they didn’t take it seriously. Only when I returned to India, my wife (Tanya) and I got paranoid as WHO had declared a medical emergency and we asked our son to return immediately."