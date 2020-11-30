Bobby Deol announces sequel to 'Apne'; scheduled for Diwali 2021 release

New Delhi: The Deol family, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol, on Monday, announced the sequel to their much-loved family-drama 'Apne.'

'Apne 2,' will see three generations of the Deol family working together on screen for the first time as it stars legendary actor Dharmendra Deol, his actor sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grand-son Karan Deol.

The announcement was made on social media by both Sunny and Bobby Deol with a brief motion poster.