'Blouse hi nahi pehna': Shilpa Shetty trolled for choice of outfit in latest video

Meanwhile on work front, the makers of 'Hungama 2' released the first song from the film. The much-awaited track 'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0' featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Meezaan Jaffrey will surely make you groove.

Magic is what Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jaffrey have brought back to the screen with their sizzling chemistry in the revamped version of the 90s iconic song that originally starred Akshay Kumar and Shilpa.

The song also comes as a treat to all the Shilpa Shetty fans who were eagerly waiting to see her onscreen after a long break from the film industry.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Shilpa, Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.

Basically, the plot revolves around Paresh Rawal's character Radheshyam Tiwari, who is suspicious that his wife (Shilpa) is having an affair with a young man (played by Meezaan).

A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, 'Hungama 2', will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.

Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles.