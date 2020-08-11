Blast from the past: All the misogynist statements by Sanjay Dutt

From struggling with drug abuse to being convicted for illegal possession of weapons and more, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has had a tumultuous personal life. The 'Khal Nayak' actor's controversial personal life has made more headlines than his movies, courtesy to his link-up rumours, legal cases and some distasteful comments.

Here are some of the most misogynistic statements made by Sanjay Dutt:

Dutt wanted to break daughter Trishala's legs for wanting to be an actress.

During the promotions of 'Bhoomi', the actor had said that he wanted to break elder daughter Trishala’s legs, when she mentioned her desire of becoming Bollywood actress. Sanjay stated that even his father didn’t allowed his sisters to join the acting Industry and how he is following his dad’s footsteps.

In an interview with PTI, Sanjay Dutt was asked about the similarities between her on-screen daughter and Trishala. To which he had replied, "Yes, there are similarities but Trishala wanted to be an actress and I wanted to break her legs, which I’m not doing here."

When Sanjay Dutt taught Ameesha Patel 'decency'

In 2012, Sanjay Dutt and Ameesha Patel, who shared a great bond with each other, were both present at the star-studded sangeet ceremony of David Dhawan's older son Rohit. The 'Race' actress had apparently arrived at the bash clad in a revealing chaniya choli, which much to Sanjay Dutt's dislike had a plunging neckline. The 'Munna Bhai MBBS' actor had asked Patel to 'cover up' her bosom and when she didn't oblige, Dutt had gone ahead and draped her dupatta across the shoulder.

He was quoted by a leading daily saying as, "I have always thought of Ameesha as a sister. I would've done the same with my sisters Priya and Namrata if I felt that they were dressed unsuitably at an event. I would never disrespect a lady. I have never ever done that in my life. I have always tried to help Ameesha and be like an older brother to her. If she has been saying this, I will never respect her and she will lose a well-wisher for ever."

Sanjay Dutt's comments about his ex-girlfriend Tina Munim

The 'Panipat' actor and Tina Munim's affair was the talk of the town in the 80s. The lovebirds had starred together in Dutt's debut film 'Rocky'. In an interview during their relationship, when Sanjay was asked about Tina's sinking career, he had said, "Frankly, I have never interfered in my girl friend's career, except in the matter of her clothes. I am very possessive about her. She is mine and I don't like her to expose herself on screen. That's exactly where my interest in her career ends. If I am indifferent to her flops and hits, it doesn't mean that I am selfish enough to be delighted when her career is not doing well, only because that would make her sit at home. If I wanted her to stop working, I can ask her to do so."

Boasting about his '308 count'

Sanjay Dutt's biopic, 'Sanju' showed that the actor had slept with around 308 women in his life. While the misogynist dialogues from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer normalized toxic masculinity, Dutt's remarks about the same had received flak. At Kapil Sharma's show during the promotion of 'Panipat', the host had asked him about his 308 girlfriends when Sanjay said that the 'count' might continue.

While the show's audience laughed at his comments, netizens slammed him for the same. Actress Dipannita Sharma had tweeted, "An actor on a show to promote his next release talks about his score of over 300 girlfriends. The host & audience laughs in good jest. What if a woman said the same thing on a show? Would that be a joke too? This basic gender bias is what has always been wrong. The root of all evil!"